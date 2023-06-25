SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Position Raised by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 7,800.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 651,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,302 shares during the quarter. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 4.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $26,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 142,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $43.02.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

