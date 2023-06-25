SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Stock Position Decreased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,061,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,208,000 after buying an additional 44,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 879,976 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 613,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,689,000 after purchasing an additional 230,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 162,890 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 214,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

