SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $76.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

