Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Sempra accounts for approximately 1.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sempra by 567.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.63.

Sempra Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $143.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.94 and its 200-day moving average is $153.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.