Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

