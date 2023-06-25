Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $262,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

