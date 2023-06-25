Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.