Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 442 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

