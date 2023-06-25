ssv.network Price Up 2.5% This Week (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. ssv.network has a market cap of $202.53 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for $18.28 or 0.00058904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ssv.network

ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

