Steem Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. Steem has a market cap of $78.27 million and $2.88 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,635.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00288003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.24 or 0.00624238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00525033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00060132 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,319,267 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

