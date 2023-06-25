STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th.

STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

NYSE STM opened at $46.47 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

