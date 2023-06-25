StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AJRD opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

