StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
AJRD opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
