StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBR opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.