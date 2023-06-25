StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.02 on Thursday. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $93.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.