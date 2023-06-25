StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 120.33% and a negative net margin of 1,255.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 330,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.