StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
Fuel Tech Stock Performance
Shares of FTEK opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 4.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
