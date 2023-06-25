StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ObsEva by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 173,455 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in ObsEva by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

