Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

