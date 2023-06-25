Stonnington Group LLC Decreases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $116,254,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,532,000 after buying an additional 416,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,113,000 after acquiring an additional 389,914 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $212.46 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $219.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

