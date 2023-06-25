Stonnington Group LLC Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $184.52 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.68. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. StockNews.com downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.92.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

