Stonnington Group LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.8% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $242.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

