Stonnington Group LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.00.

NYSE:LLY opened at $458.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $425.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.87. The company has a market capitalization of $435.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $462.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

