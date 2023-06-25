Stonnington Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $155.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average of $146.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,585,049. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

