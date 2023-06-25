Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.76.

NYSE:COF opened at $106.60 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

