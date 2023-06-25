Stonnington Group LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,176,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $459.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $460.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

