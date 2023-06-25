Stonnington Group LLC Sells 2,999 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 115.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 126,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,886,000 after acquiring an additional 67,558 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $148.56 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.29 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average of $153.15. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.