Stratis Market Capitalization Reaches $70.18 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $70.18 million and $2.80 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.93 or 0.06139621 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00042654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030809 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,480,765 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

