Streamr (DATA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $898,276.83

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Streamr token can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $898,276.83 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,013,280,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,751,353 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

