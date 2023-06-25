Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 1,459 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $144,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average of $99.79.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.40%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

