Strong Tower Advisory Services Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

