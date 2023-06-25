Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDT opened at $87.48 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

