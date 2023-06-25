Strong Tower Advisory Services Invests $2.85 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $186.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.53 and a 1-year high of $191.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.65.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,030 shares of company stock valued at $42,886,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.