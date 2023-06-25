Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases 233 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PM opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

