Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases Shares of 12,510 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,510 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,435.00.

In other news, insider Gary Goldberg purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHP stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

