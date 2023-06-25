Strong Tower Advisory Services Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.