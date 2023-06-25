Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 393 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 0.8% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

