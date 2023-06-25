Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

See Also

