Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Position Raised by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF opened at $50.34 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.