Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Surmodics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Surmodics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $423.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Surmodics by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Surmodics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 295,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Surmodics by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Surmodics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Surmodics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,358,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

