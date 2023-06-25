SVB Securities Downgrades DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) to Market Perform

SVB Securities cut shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DICE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut DICE Therapeutics to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.60.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DICE stock opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. DICE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 151,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,153,107.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,561,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,297,928.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICE Therapeutics news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $493,071.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 151,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,153,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,561,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,297,928.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,655,831 shares of company stock worth $121,811,510. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,680,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,747,000 after purchasing an additional 483,183 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DICE Therapeutics by 56.4% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,168,000 after buying an additional 1,424,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,269,000 after buying an additional 35,470 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after buying an additional 187,979 shares in the last quarter.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.