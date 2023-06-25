TASK Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK) Insider Purchases A$27,765.90 in Stock

TASK Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK – Get Rating) insider Mitchell Bowen bought 61,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,765.90 ($19,017.74).
Task Group Holdings Limited develops and deploys cloud-based transactional management and mobile customer engagement solutions primarily for the hospitality sector. The company operates in two segments, Customer Relationship Management and Point of Sale. It offers cloud-based customer management and analytics solutions that enables retailers to engage with consumers in real time using connected devices under the Plexure brand; and cloud based single source POS solutions under the TASK brand.
