Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 90,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,287 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $180.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

