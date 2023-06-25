Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 2,456 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RA stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $20.47.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -2,163.64%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

