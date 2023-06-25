Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 4,585 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

