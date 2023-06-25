Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 633 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,166 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $95.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

