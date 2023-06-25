Terra (LUNA) Reaches One Day Volume of $73.47 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $192.89 million and approximately $73.47 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008859 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002705 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000931 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002534 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000962 BTC.
Terra Profile
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 300,309,495 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars.
