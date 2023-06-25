Terra (LUNA) Reaches One Day Volume of $73.47 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $192.89 million and approximately $73.47 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002534 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 300,309,495 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

