TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $121.84 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $121.84 million and $4.88 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00044126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,738,176 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,358,595 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

