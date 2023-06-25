TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $120.47 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $120.47 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00031183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014358 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,748,241 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,371,951 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

