Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $167.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

