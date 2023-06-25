The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 2.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Boeing were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $205.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.05 and a 200-day moving average of $205.05. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

